First Community Trust NA Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Hologic accounts for about 1.1% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,561.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 515,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

