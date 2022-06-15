First Community Trust NA Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.7% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

