First Community Trust NA Acquires New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BorgWarner by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.