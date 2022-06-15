First Community Trust NA Acquires New Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $198.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

