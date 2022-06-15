First Community Trust NA Invests $2.59 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.1% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,722,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,625,000 after buying an additional 202,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.69 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

