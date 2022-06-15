First Community Trust NA Invests $6.24 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. Applied Materials accounts for 5.2% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.34.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

