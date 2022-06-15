First Community Trust NA Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.2% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

ZBH stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $167.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

