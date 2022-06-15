First Community Trust NA Makes New $188,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

