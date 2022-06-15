First Community Trust NA Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $465.93 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.07 and its 200 day moving average is $580.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

