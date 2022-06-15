First Community Trust NA Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,861 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Target comprises 0.9% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $141.29 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

