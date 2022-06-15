First Community Trust NA Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 77,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

