First Community Trust NA Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

