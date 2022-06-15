First Community Trust NA Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Baxter International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 45,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:BAX opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

