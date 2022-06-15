First Community Trust NA Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.