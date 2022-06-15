First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.72

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

