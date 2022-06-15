First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.96. 50,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 54,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FDEU)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
