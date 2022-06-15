First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.96. 50,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 54,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,304,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

