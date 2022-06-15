First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FCEF opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.