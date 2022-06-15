First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,497. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.