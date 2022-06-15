First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,719 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises about 8.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

FTXR stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

