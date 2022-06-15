First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.71

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 15494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.