Flux (FLUX) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $103.85 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00070558 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 236,268,267 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

