Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 914 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $216.49 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.