Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 761,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,717,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 319,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

