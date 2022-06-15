Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 209,095 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,678,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,232 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,818,505 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.