Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.77. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 6.15 and a 52 week high of 8.40.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
