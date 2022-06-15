Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.77. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 6.15 and a 52 week high of 8.40.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.