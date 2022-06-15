Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

HMC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

