Forum Financial Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
