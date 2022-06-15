Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,484. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.