Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $20,124,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock valued at $331,982,640. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.01. 24,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day moving average of $273.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.