Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,281 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,275,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,176,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.69.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 72,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

