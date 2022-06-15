Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $10,234,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE:C traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 803,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

