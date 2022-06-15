Forum Financial Management LP Takes $4.24 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 915,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

