Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,122,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 396,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 881,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,038,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

