Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 866,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000. Danimer Scientific comprises approximately 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 331,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 323,772 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $10,693,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNMR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 37,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

