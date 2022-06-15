Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,234. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

