Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSXLF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,117. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.29 and a 12 month high of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.53.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

