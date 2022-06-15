Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSXLF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,117. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.29 and a 12 month high of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.53.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

