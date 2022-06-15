Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

FTF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

