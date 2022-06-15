Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $43.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00410837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00065398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011732 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,462,410,176 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

