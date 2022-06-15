Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FDVA stock remained flat at $$14.80 on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98. Freedom Financial has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.
Freedom Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
