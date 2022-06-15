Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDVA stock remained flat at $$14.80 on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98. Freedom Financial has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

