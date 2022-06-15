Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in May

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.26)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,037.50.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.