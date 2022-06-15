Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,066.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and last traded at GBX 1,078 ($13.08), with a volume of 43164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($13.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,276.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £510.84 million and a P/E ratio of 36.27.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.