FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in May

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,920. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

