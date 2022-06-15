Future Fund LLC Invests $431,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

