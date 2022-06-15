Future Fund LLC Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. 76,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

