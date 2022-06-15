Future Fund LLC Purchases New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 872,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 514,032 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,796,679 in the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295,285. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

