Future Fund LLC Purchases New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 872,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 514,032 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,796,679 in the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295,285. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.