Future Fund LLC Takes $896,000 Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. TuSimple makes up approximately 0.8% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,201.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ TSP traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,711. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.23.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.