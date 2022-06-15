Future Fund LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. NIKE makes up approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

