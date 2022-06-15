FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (OTC:KWEMF)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KWESST Micro Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

Shares of KWEMF opened at $0.23 on Monday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

KWESST Micro Systems, Inc provides defense and security services. It engages in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.