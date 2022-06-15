G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.39

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.55.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

