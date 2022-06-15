Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. Garmin has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

